Colorado football is witnessing two milestones involving Travis Hunter. One is the Heisman Trophy winner's jersey retirement ceremony for Colorado's Saturday spring game. Then it's the NFL Draft the following week.

Several mock drafts, however, don't envision the two-way star landing No. 1 overall. Signs are pointing to Cam Ward of Miami heading to the Tennessee Titans. The CU football X account, however, sent a massive three-word flex before the draft.

Colorado posted “one of one” while adding Hunter's Heisman award.

Colorado sent out a subsequent tweet. This one outlining the litany of accolades Hunter leaves behind. CU posted every notable accomplishment Hunter hit — including taking 2,625 total snaps in his illustrious career. They additionally mentioned Hunter's 153 receptions, 16 pass breakups, seven interceptions and 21 overall touchdowns.

Will Travis Hunter become highest drafted Colorado player?

Colorado hasn't produced a first round selection since the 2011 draft. Offensive tackle Nate Solder landed No. 17 overall to the New England Patriots that class. Michael Westbrook represents the highest drafted Buffaloes star — going No. 4 to Washington in 1995.

The wide receiver/cornerback Hunter has a strong chance to become the highest drafted CU star ever. Hunter offers Colorado its best hope to emerge as the first-ever No. 1 overall pick. He'll also become the highest drafted player from Deion Sanders.

Most projections ahead of draft night believe Hunter won't fall far after Ward. Josh Edwards of CBS Sports predicts he'll land second overall to the Cleveland Browns. Dane Brugler of The Athletic is another predicting the AFC North franchise grabbing him at No. 2.

Hunter brings upside for both WR and CB. Cleveland needs aerial attack help next to Jerry Jeudy. The Browns even ranked 32nd in creating interceptions — with Denzel Ward leading the way at just two picks. Hence why Hunter-to-Cleveland is growing popular the last few days.

Colorado, though, believes he's a “one of one” ahead of draft night.