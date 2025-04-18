Colorado football is witnessing two milestones involving Travis Hunter. One is the Heisman Trophy winner's jersey retirement ceremony for Colorado's Saturday spring game. Then it's the NFL Draft the following week.

Several mock drafts, however, don't envision the two-way star landing No. 1 overall. Signs are pointing to Cam Ward of Miami heading to the Tennessee Titans. The CU football X account, however, sent a massive three-word flex before the draft.

Colorado posted “one of one” while adding Hunter's Heisman award.

Colorado sent out a subsequent tweet. This one outlining the litany of accolades Hunter leaves behind. CU posted every notable accomplishment Hunter hit — including taking 2,625 total snaps in his illustrious career. They additionally mentioned Hunter's 153 receptions, 16 pass breakups, seven interceptions and 21 overall touchdowns.

Will Travis Hunter become highest drafted Colorado player? 

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a penalty is called during the second quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome.
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Related Colorado Football NewsArticle continues below
HBCU football star Irv Mulligan is making waves at the HBCU NFL Combine as he compares his play to Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook.
Irv Mulligan talks NFL Draft, breaking Walter Payton’s Jackson State record
Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick attends Bay Golf Club against Atlanta Drive GC in the TGL semifinal match at SoFi Center on March 18, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Michael Vick gets 100% real about what he sees in Shedeur Sanders
ASU Sun Devils defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper (96) tries to block the pass of Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) at Mountain America Stadium on Oct 7, 2023.
Shedeur Sanders sets the record straight on Jackson State support

Colorado hasn't produced a first round selection since the 2011 draft. Offensive tackle Nate Solder landed No. 17 overall to the New England Patriots that class. Michael Westbrook represents the highest drafted Buffaloes star — going No. 4 to Washington in 1995.

The wide receiver/cornerback Hunter has a strong chance to become the highest drafted CU star ever. Hunter offers Colorado its best hope to emerge as the first-ever No. 1 overall pick. He'll also become the highest drafted player from Deion Sanders.

Most projections ahead of draft night believe Hunter won't fall far after Ward. Josh Edwards of CBS Sports predicts he'll land second overall to the Cleveland Browns. Dane Brugler of The Athletic is another predicting the AFC North franchise grabbing him at No. 2.

Hunter brings upside for both WR and CB. Cleveland needs aerial attack help next to Jerry Jeudy. The Browns even ranked 32nd in creating interceptions — with Denzel Ward leading the way at just two picks. Hence why Hunter-to-Cleveland is growing popular the last few days.

Colorado, though, believes he's a “one of one” ahead of draft night.