Mar 2, 2025 at 10:54 AM ET

The New York Giants need to go back to the drawing board at the quarterback position. New York moved on from Daniel Jones during the 2024 season and needs to find their next franchise quarterback ASAP. The Giants were one of two teams that barely missed out on acquiring Rams QB Matthew Stafford last week.

In retrospect, the idea of acquiring Stafford from the Rams was always a pipedream. Stafford wanted to return to Los Angeles, but he wanted to feel valued and fairly compensated. However, that did not stop them from making a solid effort.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that the Giants did their best to try and bring Stafford to New York.

“But the trade talks appeared very real. The Giants, in particular, made a spirited run at this,” Fowler said via ESPN. “As sources told me, the Giants spent a better part of the past month on this and felt at times that Stafford would be a Giant.”

Adding Stafford could have completely changed New York's offense, so it makes sense that the Giants would do their due diligence on a potential trade.

“They worked very hard to put together an enticing package for both the player and the team, until GM Les Snead notified them that Stafford was staying,” Fowler concluded.

It would be interesting to see the details on New York's trade proposal for Matthew Stafford.

How will Giants approach QB search after missing out on Matthew Stafford?

With Matthew Stafford off the table, who will the Giants pursue next?

The same ESPN article featured a section from Dan Graziano that suggested a few possible names.

New York is rumored to be linked with Sam Darnold, Kirk Cousins, and Aaron Rodgers ahead of NFL free agency.

Giants leadership has already gone on the record that they want to add a veteran quarterback this offseason regardless of whether they draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cousins may be the most realistic option for the Giants. Darnold will be highly sought after following his heroic 2024 season, which may put him outside of New York's price range.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers could be New York's emergency plan at the position.

Giants fans don't have to wait long to find out which veteran their team will add. The NFL's legal tampering period begins on Monday March 10th.