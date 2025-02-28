The Los Angeles Rams are approaching the end of an era. Los Angeles has already confirmed that they want to trade WR Cooper Kupp during the 2025 NFL offseason. Now it seems the Rams may be close to moving on from their franchise quarterback as well.

The Rams will meet with QB Matthew Stafford in person at their facility on Friday, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini. Both sides will discuss Stafford's future during the meeting.

Russini reports that both the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants have discussed a two-year contract with Stafford that includes between $90 and $100 million guaranteed.

The Rams gave Stafford permission to seek a trade one week ago today. Since then, Stafford has been in contact with multiple teams, most notably the Giants and Raiders, as he explores his options.

At this point, the possibility of Stafford returning to the Rams seems unlikely. A two-year contract that includes upwards of $100 million guaranteed is something the Rams likely will not want to match.

Russini also added that a decision is expected soon.

Rams expected to make Stafford decision by end of NFL Combine

Russini is not the only NFL insider who believes a decision could come quickly.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that a decision is expected before the conclusion of the NFL Combine.

“It does seem, guys, by the time everyone here leaves Indianapolis, all sides expect a resolution,” Rapoport said of the situation surrounding Stafford.

Rapoport's reporting matches with Russini is saying. The Giants and Raiders are the main teams competing for Stafford, and a decision could come as early as Friday.

“I know we’ve talked a lot about the Raiders and the Giants and Stafford’s representation, the conversations with them, do not rule out a return to the Rams. And it does seem, as the conversations pick up over the course of the next 24 hours, that Matthew Stafford returning to the Rams is at least possible. We will see if it ramps up to likey, potentially tomorrow,” Rapoport added.

It will be fascinating to see how this situation concludes. The decision will have ripple effects across the NFL, one way or another.