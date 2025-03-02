The New York Giants need to find a new quarterback during the 2025 NFL offseason. The Giants were one of two teams that were pushing to trade for Rams QB Matthew Stafford this past week. Unfortunately, Stafford signed a new contract with the Rams on Friday and will stay in Los Angeles. Now the Giants must turn their sights to free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft to find their next quarterback.

ESPN's Dan Graziano believes the Giants are interested in multiple veteran quarterbacks ahead of NFL free agency. Graziano believes the Giants could be interested in both Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold in addition to Aaron Rodgers.

“Even if they draft a signal-caller, the Giants could still add a veteran in case the draft pick needs time to develop,” Graziano said via ESPN. “I know they've looked into Aaron Rodgers, but I'm not sure how likely that is to happen. I believe the Giants would have some interest in Kirk Cousins, too, once he's released by the Falcons and is available on a veteran minimum deal.”

Graziano did note that Cousins' health concerns after the 2024 season are a major unknown.

Of course, the Giants may also be interested in Sam Darnold after his heroic 2024 campaign with the Vikings.

“There was also at least some chatter about them looking into Sam Darnold after the news broke Friday that Stafford was staying in Los Angeles,” Graziano concluded.

Darnold is the most promising name on the free agent market at quarterback, assuming he does not stay in Minnesota.

Darnold had a breakout campaign in 2024, passing for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He achieved career bests in nearly every statistical category and led the Vikings to win 14 games during the regular season.

Finally, there's always Aaron Rodgers as a potential bridge starter for the 2025 season. Graziano does not believe this is a likely pairing, which suggests Rodgers could be New York's emergency plan at best.

It will be interesting to see how the Giants approach the quarterback position this offseason.