The first big domino in the quarterback market fell this offseason when Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams agreed to a restructured contract to keep him in L.A. That forced the New York Giants, who were in hot pursuit of Stafford, to pivot to other veteran quarterback options. And while they are reportedly interested in Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly views them as a potential landing spot now.

Wilson is set to hit the open market after putting together a decent bounce back campaign with the Steelers in 2024 (2,482 passing yards, 18 total touchdowns over 11 games). While a return to Pittsburgh is still on the table, if that doesn't materialize, Wilson views the Giants as a potential destination for him given their lackluster quarterback situation.

“The Giants will be looking at all options at quarterback. They haven't narrowed their focus yet, but expect them to gauge the market of all available QBs. Russell Wilson considers the Giants a potential option for him, should he fail to re-sign with Pittsburgh. And yes, the Rodgers possibility is out there. But some around the league are skeptical,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported.

Could Giants lock in on Russell Wilson as top quarterback target?

New York moved on from their supposed quarterback of the future, Daniel Jones, midway through the 2024 campaign, only to receive even worse quarterback play throughout the remainder of the campaign from a combination of Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, and Tim Boyle. They could try to find their new quarterback of the future with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but bringing in a veteran who can hold down the fort while the team develops a rookie option behind the scenes seems like the most feasible path forward.

If Wilson does not return to the Steelers, he suddenly would become the type of bridge starter that the Giants are looking for. While Rodgers might be the more appealing option, it remains to be seen if a deal would get done between those two sides. Wilson isn't the most likely option for New York right now, but he could quickly emerge as a top candidate to land with the Giants depending on how the market unfolds.