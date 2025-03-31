The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and all eyes are on the New York Giants, who own the No. 3 pick overall. After signing both Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson in free agency, there's still buzz that the franchise could still select a quarterback in late April. On Monday, both head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen fielded questions about the possibility of selecting Shedeur Sanders.

During his interview with Judy Battista of the NFL Network, Daboll didn't close the door on the idea of drafting Sanders with the No. 3 overall pick. However, the soon-to-be 50-year-old head coach did admit the Giants are considering all options. Sanders could be the pick, but Daboll isn't showing his cards just yet.

“Yeah, I think anything is on the table. We are still going through the process,” Daboll said. “There are still a few weeks out (until the draft), but we are doing a lot of work on not just the quarterbacks but all the players. So, we will do what we think is best for the football team, but I wouldn't rule anything out.”

As for Schoen, he seems more open to the idea of just drafting the best possible player third overall. After signing both Winston and Wilson, the 45-year-old general manager isn't closing the door on possibly drafting Shedeur Sanders either, but his goal is to select someone who could help the Giants on Day 1 of the regular season.

“Since I've been here, we've tried to set it up on draft day (so) that we could go play a game (that day). I feel like we're there now. That way you don't get backed into a corner or force yourself to do anything,” Schoen said. “… Now we're in a situation where you go through the roster and say, ‘OK, throughout the draft, where can we still upgrade?'”

The Giants have five picks within the first 105 selections of the NFL Draft. Bringing in two veteran quarterbacks via free agency opens up multiple opportunities for the front office to build the roster in other positions of need.

New York finished last season with a 3-14 record after suffering from quarterback issues throughout. Brian Daboll started three different quarterbacks and played four throughout the entire season.