The New York Jets are coming into the 2025 NFL season with renewed vigor. With a new head coach leading the way and a new quarterback in charge of the offense, the hope is that the Jets will show some semblance of improvement after years of stagnation. Unfortunately for them, one of their key players is already likely to miss time with an injury.

Offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker was one of the more consistent pieces of the Jets' offensive line. However, injuries have constantly been the former first-round pick's problem throughout his career. A few days before the Jets' Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Vera-Tucker suffered an injury that could force him to miss a few weeks.

“Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker has suffered a potentially serious injury and could miss significant time, source says,” Diana Russini reports. “New York’s offensive line takes a hit ahead of its Week 1 game against the Steelers. Vera-Tucker was just named a captain for Aaron Glenn.”

Additionally, Adam Schefter notes that Vera-Tucker could go under the knife, depending on his injury.

Drafted 14th overall by the Jets in 2021, Vera-Tucker has had seasons where he struggled to get on the field. He missed most of the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to injuries, playing in just seven and five games, respectively. When he's on the field, he's a solid offensive tackle who can give ample protection.

The Jets are coming into the season as a completely different team. Instead of having a traditional pocket passer in Aaron Rodgers, New York now has the slippery Justin Fields slinging the football. That being said, Fields still needs a lot of time in the pocket to process the field, so having a competent offensive line to block for him (as well as open up gaps in the run game) is important.

With former Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn as the head coach, the Jets are looking to make some noise in the AFC East.