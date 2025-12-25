The New England Patriots (12-3) have had a brilliant season as they have already clinched their first playoff berth since the 2022 season. However, they still have work to do if they are going to clinch the AFC East title and they also have hope of coming through with the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff structure.

Unfortunately for the New York Jets (3-12), they are playing out the string once again and they will finish the season in last place in the AFC East.

The Patriots are a game ahead of the Buffalo Bills, and if they beat the Jets on the road in this game and defeat the Miami Dolphins at home in the Week 18 finale, they will win the division title. The Bills have have a difficult challenge this week as they host the Philadelphia Eagles before closing the season against the Jets.

New England and the Denver Broncos (12-3) have the same records, but the Broncos hold the tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed in the AFC because they have faced the more difficult schedule. The Patriots would need to finish with a better record to gain the top seed, and after facing the Chiefs in Week 17, the Broncos will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the regular-season finale. That game could determine the AFC West winner.

Head coach Mike Vrabel's team is coming off an impressive road win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, and the Patriots are not likely to slip up in this game.

Look for Drake Maye to throw for 250-plus yards and 3 TDs vs. Jets

The Patriots have grown dramatically this season, and the play of Drake Maye has largely been the reason behind their surge. The second-year quarterback has completed 321 of 453 passes for 3,947 yards with 25 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He is completing an eye-popping 70.9 percent of his passes and he is also a major factor running the football. Maye has rushed for 387 yards and 4 touchdowns, and 33 of his carries have resulted in first downs.

He has built an excellent rapport with wideout Stefon Diggs, and the former Vikings and Bills receiver has given the Patriots a playmaker who wants the ball when the game is on the line. Diggs has caught 76 passes for 869 yards with 3 touchdowns, and 45 of his receptions have resulted in first downs.

Tight end Hunter Henry is also a red zone and a third-down threat. Henry has caught 52-663-6 and 37 of his snatches have resulted in New England first downs.

Maye should have a huge game against the beleaguered Jets, who have lost their last 3 games by an average of 25 points. Look for Maye to build a significant lead and give way to backup quarterback Josh Dobbs in the 4th quarter.

Stevenson will rush for 75-plus yards and 1 TD

Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson and veteran Rhamondre Stevenson have given Vrabel a dependable ground game. The ability to run with the football has taken pressure off of Maye and also made life easier for New England's 7th-ranked defense.

Henderson is coming off a concussion and he has been limited in practice this week, so it is more likely that the Patriots will depend on Stevenson in this game. Henderson has been a huge big-play threat this season with 776 rushing yards and a 5.2 yards per carry mark along with 7 TDs. He has had 6 rushes of 20 yards or more including a long of 69 yards.

Stevenson is not as explosive, but he is clearly a dependable veteran who has rushed for 425 yards and 4 TDs. He has also caught 25 passes for 268 yards and he can get open when Maye is looking for a safety valve.

Jets offense will be limited to 1 touchdown

Injuries have limited the Jets offense this season and they will be forced to go with Brady Cook at quarterback this week since Justin Fields' season is over. Fields was placed on Injured Reserve with a knee injury and his season is over.

Breece Hall is a solid running back, but it will be a challenge for him to produce since the receiving crew that includes Adonai Mitchell, John Metchie and Isaiah Williams is limited.

Cook has completed 58 of 98 passes for 527 yards with 1 touchdown and 6 interception. Hall has rushed 229 times for 954 yards, and he is averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He has the speed to break away if he can get to the second level. Hall has 7 running play of 20 yards or more and he has scored 3 TDs.