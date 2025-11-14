On Thursday evening, the New York Jets fell back to Earth with a relatively uncompetitive road loss to the New England Patriots on the road as part of Thursday Night Football. It was another start for Justin Fields at quarterback, throwing for 116 yards and a touchdown on 15/26 completions.

During Friday's media availability, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was once again asked about the possibility of benching Fields moving forward, and he didn't deny that it's on the table.

“I'm evaluating everything. I'm evaluating myself, the players, schematics, coaches. … I'm looking at everything because as a head coach, that's my job — to make sure I put this team in the best position to go win games,” said Glenn, per the Jets on X, formerly Twitter.

Justin Fields actually got off to a hot start to this year in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, helping New York put 40 points on the board against what has turned out to be a decent Steelers defense, but things have cratered since then for the Jets and their quarterback.

At one point this season, the Jets were the last winless team remaining in the NFL, and although they have now reeled off two victories on the season, the future outlook for the team isn't exactly optimistic, at least not this year.

The Jets also recently parted ways with considerable talent, including both Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, at a recent trade deadline firesale.

In any case, the Jets will next take the field next Sunday on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.