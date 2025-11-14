The New York Jets saw their two-game winning streak get snapped after losing to the New England Patriots, 27-14, on Thursday at Gillette Stadium.

The Jets were riding on their momentum, but they ran into a team that was on an even hotter streak. The Patriots won their eighth consecutive game and improved to 9-2. The Jets fell to 2-8.

New York had a promising start, with Justin Field scoring a touchdown on a five-yard rush to grab the early lead. The Jets saw that making Fields run worked well, so they did the most logical thing possible: Stop making Fields run.

When asked about it after the game, coach Aaron Glenn was clear with his response.

“We don’t want to make a habit of having our quarterback run because that puts him in harm's way,” said Glenn, as quoted by The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt.

Aside from his aforementioned score, Fields threw 15-of-26 for 116 yards and one touchdown. He also had 11 carries for 67 yards—his second-most of the season.

“This must be the most idiotic thing I've ever heard a coach say. He's a RB (running back) who can throw, that's all he has. Why handcuff it?” said @NOVAJET_22.

“Not any reason why Glenn should be the head coach next year,” added @TommyJets95.

“LMAO,” posted @LETSGOJETS__.

“Jets don't wanna win, and they don't wanna expose Fields to injuries for nothing. I think it's a win-win,” commented @NPena84.

“He may be in more harm's way in the pocket because he takes forever to throw,” offered @zrodd.

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets in the offseason.

They will return to action on November 23 against the Baltimore Ravens.