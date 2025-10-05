The New York Jets are reeling. Jets coach Aaron Glenn remains winless as a coach, as New York is about lose again this season. The Jets didn't show up in a game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas is about to send the Jets to an 0-5 mark this season.

The game isn't over at time of writing, but it wasn't close. New York was trailing 30-3 at one point in the second half.

“A complete no-show from New York a week after their coach lit into them. Bad look for everyone involved,” SNY reporter Connor Hughes posted to X, formerly Twitter.

It is a tough look for the new Jets coach. He lit into his team after a recent loss to the Miami Dolphins. Glenn could be heard by reporters screaming at his team in the locker room, from the media room. It appears his New York squad didn't get that message.

It remains to be seen how the Jets coach handles this Cowboys loss, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him once again show some anger.

Aaron Glenn may not make it to a second season with the Jets

The Jets have been historically bad for quite some time. It has been more than a decade since the team made the AFC Playoffs. It's been nearly as long since New York had a winning season.

There were high hopes when Glenn took this job. He had done well as a defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. Glenn also played for the Jets years ago, and was seen as a fan-favorite.

That goodwill is quickly dissipating. New York fans are desperate for the team to see success. If Glenn can't start winning some games, he will find himself on the hot seat in just his first season. It wouldn't be the first time an NFL coach had been fired after just one year.

The Jets next face the Denver Broncos on October 12. Dallas leads the Jets at time of writing, and is headed for a big victory.