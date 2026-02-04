The New York Jets were not a good football team last season, and it was because of their struggles on both sides of the ball. Aaron Glenn has a chance to fix those problems this offseason, and the first step is hiring the right coordinators to lead those groups. In Glenn's latest move, he hired a former head coach as his offensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Source: the Jets are hiring former Panthers and Colts HC Frank Reich as their offensive coordinator. Reich also was Stanford’s interim head coach last season, but now he returns to the NFL,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Glenn wrote a statement about the hiring of Reich and what he expects him to bring to the team.

“Frank has a rare combination of experience, creativity, and calm under pressure,” Glenn said. “He's lived this game from every angle — as a quarterback in this league and as a coach who's led offenses at the highest level. He is unique in his ability to see the game for what it is right now and adapt when appropriate. Frank understands offense and how to utilize the strengths of players. I am looking forward to how he will help this team have success.”

Reich was the head coach of the Colts from 2018 to 2022 and went 40-33-1 in the regular season with two playoff appearances.

The Jets need that type of experience on their team, and the hope is that they can put the right pieces around the unit to help him succeed. This past season, the Jets went through three quarterbacks, and it would not be a surprise if none of them were on the team in the coming season.

With the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft, there is a chance that the Jets could even draft their quarterback of the future.