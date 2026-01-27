The New York Jets had a disastrous 2025 season. New York finished the regular season 3-14 during head coach Aaron Glenn's first season running the show. Now the Jets have made yet another move to remove an assistant coach from their staff after another trainwreck of a season.

The Jets have decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand after just one season, per Ari Meirov.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn reportedly had multiple chats with Engstrand about what his role would look like moving forward, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. They ultimately decided that parting ways was the best option.

Now Engstrand is out just 23 days after the end of the 2025 season. Meanwhile, New York will immediately begin looking for a replacement at offensive coordinator.

The Jets have been rumored to looking at veteran offensive coaches even before this Engstrand move. It seems clear that Engstrand would have been demoted if he stayed in New York for the 2026 season.

Engstrand is the latest in a long line of Jets assistant coaches to be fired following Glenn's first season in New York. The Jets have also parted ways with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, DBs coach Dre Bly, QBs coach Charles London, DL coach Eric Washington, passing game coordinator Scott Turner, and LBs coach Aaron Curry among others.

In fairness, New York had one of the worst offenses in the NFL this fall.

Part of the problem was the quarterback position. Justin Fields started the season as the team's starter, but struggled mightily to move the football in the passing game. Then the quarterback position was incredibly inconsistent after Fields went down with an injury.

Regardless, New York only managed 263.6 yards per game and 17.6 points per game. Both of those ranked 29th in the NFL behind only the Titans, Browns, and Raiders.

Glenn and the Jets have plenty of work to do rebuilding his assistant coaching staff. It will be fascinating to see who the Jets bring in for the next phase of their rebuild.