Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy has called on Aaron Rodgers to retire following the New York Jets’ decision to part ways with the veteran quarterback. McCoy made his comments Thursday on FS1’s The Facility, emphasizing that Rodgers should walk away from the game rather than endure further decline.

“You know what it means? Aaron, Jets, Aaron’s fans… tie the cleats up and you throw them high! You throw them high up there on the little wire,” McCoy said. “It’s time to give it up.”

The Jets officially announced their decision to move on from the 41-year-old quarterback after a disappointing 5-12 season. Rodgers, who was in his first full season with New York, finished with 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while completing 63% of his passes. His passer rating of 90.5 marked one of the lowest of his career.

LeSean McCoy urges Aaron Rodgers to retire with legacy intact after Jets release

McCoy, a two-time Super Bowl champion, continued his remarks by stressing that Rodgers should not let his career end on a low note.

“Real talk though… he’s too great to go through this, right? Imagine Tom [Brady] going through this. Imagine Peyton [Manning] going through this. Patrick Mahomes? He’s in that group – don’t go out like this,” McCoy said. “Packers, it didn’t end well over there. You come to the Jets, you had a lot of demands, and you gave them fewer wins than Zach Wilson. You’re a four-time MVP and a one-time Super Bowl winner – go out on the high end, please.”

Rodgers arrived in New York ahead of the 2023 season in a high-profile trade with the Green Bay Packers but suffered a torn Achilles just four snaps into his debut. The Jets struggled in his absence, finishing with a 7-10 record under Wilson. After a highly anticipated return for the 2024 season, Rodgers failed to elevate the team, leading New York to a third-place finish in the AFC East.

McCoy pointed out that Rodgers’ exit from Green Bay was already a blemish on his career and suggested that another difficult season would only worsen his legacy.

“I’ve played against Aaron Rodgers, I used to love his game. He used to be phenomenal. Everybody wanted to come and be like him,” McCoy said. “I remember Josh Allen, the first time meeting him, and he’s in practice as a rookie, and I’m like, ‘Who are you? Aaron Rodgers? Be yourself.’ But that’s how much he influenced the game.

“All I’m saying is, you got a big name, man, go on TV, you have a lot of opinions obviously – don’t go out like that.”

McCoy questions Rodgers' motivation to keep playing

When asked if he would continue playing if he were in Rodgers’ position, analyst Emmanuel Acho said he would. McCoy quickly disagreed.

“What [are] you playing for? He looked bad when he was with the Packers. He blamed everyone on the squad, and then the next year Jordan Love balls out [and] goes to [the] playoffs,” McCoy said. “You go to the Jets, you get hurt the first year – I can’t blame you on that, even though you’re old, I can’t blame you on that. Then you start the next year, and you give them five wins.

“You keep saying, ‘I can’t go out like that’ – next is going to be four wins – next is going to be one win. All I’m saying is, you keep saying you can’t go out like that… bro, let it go.”

Rodgers has not publicly responded to the Jets’ decision or McCoy’s comments. However, in previous interviews, he expressed his desire to play multiple seasons with New York and chase another Super Bowl.

With the Jets moving in a different direction, Rodgers’ future remains uncertain as he weighs his next steps.