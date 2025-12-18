The New York Jets are in a desperate situation at the quarterback position. Rookie Brady Cook is set to start in Week 16 as he is the last man standing in New York's quarterback room. That dire situation caused New York to bring in another quarterback to help fill out the position room.

The Jets are signing former Lions QB Hendon Hooker to their practice squad, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Hooker worked out for the Jets on Thursday morning, and clearly he impressed them enough to get a chance to prove himself.

The third-year quarterback has close ties to head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. He played under Engstrand during his stint with the Detroit Lions.

The Lions drafted Hooker in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Hooker never stuck in Detroit's system, and was eventually cut back in August.

Hooker joined Carolina's practice squad just a few days later. He stayed with the Panthers until he was released from the practice squad on November 4th.

Glenn noted on Wednesday that the Jets will reevaluate the injuries for both Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields later this week.

Fields is dealing with a knee injury and was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Taylor is dealing with a groin injury and was also limited on Wednesday.

Cook did not play well against the Jaguars in Week 15, so it makes sense that the Jets want to add competition. The rookie went 22-of-33 for 176 passing yards with one touchdown and three interceptions against Jacksonville.

Cook has not looked great over his first two games, but admittedly he does not have a great supporting cast. Adonai Mitchell, John Metchie III, and Breece Hall are his main weapons with Garrett Wilson on injured reserve.

It will be fascinating to see if the Jets attempt to get Hooker into the lineup as quickly as possible. He'll need some time to learn the playbook, so being active in Week 16 is unlikely.

That said, Hooker could be fast-tracked if Cook struggles again this weekend.

Next up for the Jets is a Week 16 matchup against the Saints.