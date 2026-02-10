The New York Jets are trying to return to the postseason in 2026, for the first time in close to 20 years. New York is adding to their coaching staff. The Jets are hiring former Cleveland Browns assistant Bill Musgrave, per NFL Network.

Musgrave worked previously as quarterbacks coach with the Browns. He will be the Jets' new quarterbacks coach, working with Justin Fields and others in that room.

The Jets got inconsistent play at quarterback in 2025. New York struggled on both sides of the ball, and finished the season with a lousy 3-14 record. New York has the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Jets parted ways with several assistants following the season.

Aaron Glenn faces pressure to win right away with the Jets in 2026

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was able to survive past his first season as coach. It went badly for Glenn in 2025; his defense didn't come up with an interception the entire season.

While New York's defense struggled, the offense was also very much a work in progress. The Jets put up some woeful offensive numbers through the season, including in a loss in Europe to the Denver Broncos. In that game, the Jets managed just 82 total yards and -10 passing yards.

Glenn knows that New York must improve for 2026.

“I want this to be a team that the fans are proud of,” Glenn said in November, per Sports Illustrated. “But again, I've never said that we're going to be proud of them right now. At some point, I want this to be a team that the fans are proud of. I still stick with that. I will still say that. This is a team that the fans will be proud of.

“I'm not going to get into the patience and all that type of crap that you always hear, but I would tell you this—our guys are working. We're going to continue to work, and I'm going to stand by that statement. I want this to be a team that the fans are proud of. Don't let go of the rope.”

Jets fans are thirsting for success. The team hasn't made the NFL Playoffs since 2010.