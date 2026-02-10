The New York Jets endured a disastrous 3-14 season that saw both Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor struggle at quarterback in 2025, and one insider predicted that the team could look to acquire Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason.

“I don't think it would be egregious for the Jets to enter next season with a QB room of Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor and (insert middle-round rookie here). Fields was frustratingly cautious for the Jets last season, but most of the free agent options aren't much better than him or Taylor,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote.

“The Jets do have plenty of money to acquire either Tua Tagovailoa or Kyler Murray. Given the Jets' intradivisional familiarity with Tagovailoa's game, I'd be surprised if they go that direction (though, with Frank Reich calling the offense, the RPO game would work well). Murray seems like a more realistic option. GM Darren Mougey is a patient team manager, but he was also present for the Russell Wilson fiasco in Denver, and he knows how badly the Cardinals want to get out of the Murray contract. The Jets have a ton of first-round picks incoming and don't need to hold on to their third- or fourth-rounders as preciously as other teams.”

“If I had to guess where Murray ends up next season, this would be my spot.”

Across five games in 2025, Murray tossed six touchdowns and completed roughly 68 percent of his passes. While the 28-year-old missed the majority of the season due to a right foot injury, he has alreasdy shown that he can be a decent NFL signal caller.

It remains to be seen if the Jets will make a serious push for Murray, but it is clear that they will have to address the quarterback position this offseason.