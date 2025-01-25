The second Aaron Glenn was named head coach of the New York Jets, all attention turned to the lingering question: Will he want Aaron Rodgers back in the green and white next season?

The Athletic‘s Dianna Russini joined “The Ryen Russillo Podcast” on Friday to discuss that very topic, with Russini believing Glenn and the Jets' new staff will likely pursue a fresh start.

“[On Rodgers returning] I don't think so,” Russini said. “I think he's so divisive. He's still talented, like I still believe Aaron Rodgers is going to play and I want him to. I still want to see more Aaron Rodgers football. I just think the Jets know this is something they went all-in on, it didn't work, and trying to bleed this out I think could just make it more complicated.”

Since being acquired by the Jets in 2023, Rodgers has been nothing short of disappointing. After being sidelined in 2023 with a ruptured Achilles tendon, Rodgers only completed 63 percent of his passes in 2024 – the second-lowest total of his career – with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Jets finished 5-12 and were quickly eliminated from playoff contention.

“With a new head coach, a new regime, they want new vibes,” Russini said. “In the same regard, when you look at the quarterback market right now and the situation, it's not awesome. That's a problem, it's why you're seeing so many coaches run to teams with quarterbacks because it just doesn't look good.”

If not Aaron Rodgers, then who?

It's considered a down year in both the free agent market and NFL draft for quarterbacks, which could make it hard for the Jets to find a replacement they like better than Rodgers.

Tyrod Taylor was signed to a two-year deal with the Jets in 2024, getting action in mop-up duty in a Week 17 loss to Buffalo. The Jets also drafted former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis in the fifth round of the 2024 draft, but Travis was unable to compete during the season due to a serious leg injury he suffered near the end of his college career.

If the Jets opt to look at the draft, the team selects seventh in April's event and would need either Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders to fall to them on day one. Russini noted that the Jets could still be gun-shy about drafting a rookie quarterback to lead the team after the Zach Wilson debacle from 2021.

The free agent market also doesn't inspire much confidence, led by former Jet Sam Darnold (assuming the Minnesota Vikings don't re-sign him), along with Jacoby Brissett, Taylor Heinicke, Marcus Mariota, Drew Lock, and Jameis Winston.