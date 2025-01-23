This is a new beginning for the New York Jets franchise, having named Aaron Glenn as their new head coach. After playing for the Jets during his 15-year NFL career, Glenn returns to the franchise. He spent eight seasons as a cornerback with the Jets from 1994 to 2001 and achieved 24 career interceptions. This total ties him for fourth place in the franchise's history books.

After the announcement by the Jets, there was a special message for Glenn from the Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton, who had earlier launched verbal attacks on the Jets. Payton congratulated Glenn on X (formerly Twitter)

“Congratulations, AG! Much Deserved.” Payton wrote.

Last time around, in 2023, he was slamming the Jets and their offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, as well as their inclusion on Hard Knocks. However, Payton respected Glenn’s coaching capabilities after having worked with him as his defensive backs coach in their stint together on the New Orleans Saints staff from 2016-20.

Glenn’s coaching record has been good, especially when he was the Detroit Lions’ defensive leader from 2019 to 2023. Under his guidance, the Lions’ defense became one of the top groups in the NFL.

In 2023, Glenn’s group was first in stopping third downs (32.43%) and fifth in stopping runs (98.4 yards each game). The Lions' defense also shared fifth place in catches (16) and ended up 10th in total takeaways (24). Glenn's unit was key to the Lions getting a 12-5 record and for keeping the opponent’s rush under 100 yards in 12 games that year. Detroit's defense ranked second in the NFL for allowing yards per carry (3.7), a big step up from past years.

Not only that, but he has also played a very important part in guiding players, such as Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safeties Marcus Williams and Von Bell. He helped the Saints' secondary rank third in interceptions in 2017 and tie for first in 2020. With over 25 years of NFL experience, along with a previous job as a pro personnel scout with the Jets, Aaron Glenn commands real expertise in his position and brings great knowledge and skills as the team's 19th full-time head coach.

Glenn is unique in Jets history as the only player to have two 100-or-more-yard plays. These came in 1996 when he returned an interception for 100 yards against Dan Marino's Miami Dolphins, and in 1998 when he had a 104-yard return on a missed field goal by the Indianapolis Colts. Among his many career awards are two Pro Bowl selections from 1997 and 1998.