It may not be much longer that we can refer to Aaron Rodgers as New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Soon enough, we may need to put the word “former” in front of those italicized words, because according to Rodgers himself, there's a world where he and whoever end up being the choices of head coach and general manager decide to go their separate ways ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

“I think everybody understands that it's going to come down to a GM and a coach and myself and whether we all want to do a dance together or if it's not in the cards,” Rodgers said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday afternoon. It was Rodgers' first public comments since the New York Jets season ended about a week and a half ago with a Week 18 win over the Miami Dolphins.

According to Cimini, the Jets have interviewed and requested interviews with over 30 candidates for both positions. On Thursday morning, the Jets spoke with Steelers offensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. They were also scheduled to have an interview with Bobby Slowik of the Houston Texans. On Friday, a pair of NFC North defensive coordinators — Brian Flores and Jeff Hafley — are expected to interview for the head coaching job.

The only candidate who the Jets have interviewed thus far who has made his opinion on Rodgers clear is former New York Jets head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan, who claimed that if he ended up being the choice, he would run things differently than previous Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who was fired midseason despite bending over backwards for Rodgers throughout his tenure.

“Clearly, when you have a guy that doesn't show up for mandatory minicamp — and, by the way, he's your quarterback, coming off an injury — I think that's an absolutely ridiculous message you send to the team,” Ryan said earlier this month, per Cimini. “If he comes back, things would be different. If he's back, it ain't gonna be the country club, show up whenever the hell you want to show up. That ain't gonna happen. I'll just leave it at that.”