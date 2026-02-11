The New York Jets are looking to put last season behind them and start fresh, and that means they need to switch things up on both sides of the ball. The offense was one of the worst in the league, and they went through multiple quarterbacks throughout the season, with not one showing much to believe they'll be reliable next season.

With two picks in the first round of the draft, the Jets have two chances at landing a quarterback for the future, but in the latest ESPN mock draft, Field Yates has them doubling down on defense, as they were one of the worst units in football last season.

With the No. 2 pick, Yates selected Arvell Reese.

“A quarterback is unlikely at this juncture for the Jets, who have myriad needs to address in this draft and the next, when they are flush with picks. Only the 49ers finished with fewer sacks than the Jets in 2025, so Reese could bring New York's defense significant pass-rush upside and versatility,” Yates wrote.

Fields then went with Caleb Banks with the No. 17 pick, and explained why he didn't go with a quarterback this time.

Quarterback was once again a consideration for the Jets, but they can afford to be patient with three first-round picks in 2027,” Yates wrote. “The extremely talented Banks could pair with Reese and solidify their defensive cornerstones moving forward. Banks was limited to just three games this past season due to injury, but he showcased his upside during a dominant week of practice at the Senior Bowl. At 6-foot-6, 330 pounds with 35-inch arms, his overwhelming size should translate to the NFL level. He could become a top-10 player from this class with the proper development.”

The Jets didn't have an interception last season, and one of the reasons was their lack of pressure on the quarterback. Selecting two players on the defensive line can change that, and the hope is that the secondary can do its job and create turnovers.

As for the offense, the Jets will have other chances in the draft to select a quarterback, as well as in free agency.