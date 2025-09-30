The New York Jets are 0-4 on the season after dropping a game to the Miami Dolphins Monday night. New York got beat 27-21, and Jets players are frustrated. One of those players is wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who is opening up about the team's problems.

“It's obvious, but it still has to be said because we're still not doing it right,” Wilson said, per ESPN. “We're talking about it, we're talking about it and we're talking about it. [Limiting penalties] is the first thing we talk about in the locker room, so let's fix it next week. If we don't fix it next week, it's ridiculous.”

Wilson says the team's chances of making the playoffs are slipping away, and he won't stand for it.

“This past week was a gotta-have-it [game],” Wilson said. “The fact that we played like we just did, this becomes an absolutely gotta-have-it game [against Dallas]. We have to get it fixed. At the end of the day, what do you want your legacy to be? When I look back at my time — man, we gotta go now. We gotta have it this week.”

The Jets committed 13 penalties against Miami on Monday.

Jets have been a huge disappointment so far under Aaron Glenn

The Jets have a new coach this year in Aaron Glenn, a former New York player. Things are certainly not going in the right direction for Glenn. He now joins Lou Holtz and Adam Gase as the only Jets coaches to start their tenure with four straight losses.

No Jets coach has started 0-5, but Glenn is in danger of doing it. He was heard screaming at his players in the locker room after the game, by the media gathered in a nearby room.

“Very disappointing, very disappointing,” Glenn said to reporters. “There is no way you can win any game with 13 penalties and three turnovers. It just can't happen.”

New York was also unable to force a turnover in the game. That is not what Jets fans expect from Glenn, who was previously a defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions.

The Jets will try to finally post a win, when they next play the Dallas Cowboys.