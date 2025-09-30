It's back to the drawing board again for the New York Jets after falling short against the Miami Dolphins, 27-21, at Empower Field at Mile High on Monday.

The Jets put up a valiant effort in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to stave off their fourth defeat in as many games.

Justin Fields went 20-of-27 for a season-high 226 yards and one touchdown. He got sacked twice.

Despite another loss, Jets coach Aaron Glenn maintained his faith in Fields amid the negative remarks about the 26-year-old quarterback on social media.

“I need to look at the tape. I thought he did some really good things. Obviously, he was running around, and he made some plays with his feet,” said Glenn, who's in his first stint in New York, in a video posted by SNY.

“I thought towards the end of the game, he was dealing the ball pretty well. But I really want to look at the tape, look at his decisions, things like that. But to me, from the naked eye, it looked pretty good.”

Aaron Glenn on Justin Fields' performance tonight: "I need to look at the tape… but to me, from the naked eye, it looked pretty good" pic.twitter.com/1dB2nskO6U — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 30, 2025

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets in the offseason after spending one year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. New York envisioned him as the team's cornerstone following the departure of Aaron Rodgers.

But so far, Fields has yet to fully deliver.

The Jets had their moments against the Broncos, but as pointed out by Breece Hall, they shot themselves in the foot with costly mistakes, including 13 penalties.

Glenn might have to spend hours reviewing the tape to find solutions for their subpar play.

The Jets will look to finally enter the win column in Week 5 versus the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.