The New York Jets fell to 0-4 for the first time since the Adam Gase era when the team lost to the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Aaron Glenn chewed out his players after an ugly game filled with penalties and turnovers.

But some of the Jets’ 13 penalties Monday night were questionable. And none was more suspect, or crushing, than the offensive pass interference call on Garrett Wilson’s would-be 18-yard touchdown.

Garrett Wilson's TD was wiped off the board for Offensive Pass Interference. Should this have been OPI? 🤔pic.twitter.com/bk1Xe0O51D — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The ticky-tack OPI flag, which could be thrown on roughly 90 percent of touchdown receptions in the league, wiped out a slick grab by Wilson at the end of the third quarter. Had the touchdown counted, the Jets would have been down just one score heading into the final quarter. Instead, New York had to settle for a field goal, making it a 24-13 game.

Garrett Wilson loses TD on one of 13 Jets penalties

Wilson redeemed himself two drives later, hauling in a spectacular 23-yard touchdown with under two minutes remaining. Fields hucked up a 50/50 ball in the end zone and Wilson made a remarkable individual effort, securing the catch with a defender in his face while getting both feet in bounds.

Article Continues Below

WHAT A SNATCH 😱 Unreal catch from Garrett Wilson 👏 pic.twitter.com/YeJjnSHHqn — ESPN (@espn) September 30, 2025

The contested catch, followed by a successful two-point conversion, got the Jets within six points of the Dolphins. But it was too little too late. Miami forced New York to use its final time out and then drained the clock before punting to the Jets' 1-yard-line with two seconds remaining.

The 27-21 final score made the game appear closer than it actually was. Despite getting out-gained on offense 404 to 300 total yards and losing star wideout Tyreek Hill to a serious knee injury, Miami was in control from start to finish.

The Jets lost the turnover battle 3-0 with Justin Fields coughing up a brutal fumble in the second quarter. While New York was in field goal range, Glenn chose to go for it on 4th & 5. But Fields was immediately pressured and strip-sacked by Tyrel Dodson.

The Jets lost three fumbles and allowed two sacks. Meanwhile the Dolphins did not turn the ball over or give up a single sack in the game. New York also lost the penalty battle 13-6.

Perhaps the only thing keeping Jets fans sane at this point is Wilson’s week-in, week-out excellence. So a gorgeous touchdown catch negated by a highly questionable penalty can cause even the most ardent Jets supporters to abandon hope.