The New York Jets have already had an exciting offseason. New York spent millions upgrading their defense during NFL free agency. Now they may turn their attention to the offensive side of the ball during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jets insider Rich Cimini explained that the team could explore adding a wide receiver at the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I think a trade has to be a possibility on draft weekend. Some names have been out there,” Cimini said on Wednesday via Jets Collective. “We talked about Brian Thomas. You've got Dontayvion Wicks from Green Bay. I think he could be available. I do think they will make a lower-level wide receiver trade. It's not going to be A.J. Brown or anything like that, but I think he is definitely looking to add in that room.”

Wide receiver is arguably the weakest position group on the team. If the Jets do not like their receiver options in the draft, trading for a veteran player could make sense.

Cimini also noted that Glenn seems to be optimistic about AD Mitchell ahead of the 2026 season.

‘‘They are really high on AD Mitchell,” Cimini explained. “That is one of the things I came away with [from the Annual League Meetings]. [Aaron] Glenn is really eager to see what he can do with a full offseason in the program and hitting the ground [running] from day one. The guy has vertical speed, we know that, he is like a 4.3 guy. He is a really good kid. You know, he came out of the draft, he had that incident, he didn't interview well, but I think it was just a blip on the screen.”

It will be exciting to see who emerges as New York's top target after Garrett Wilson in 2026.