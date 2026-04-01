The New York Jets have been busy during the 2026 offseason. New York made some big additions during NFL free agency, loading up on defensive talent. The Jets could add even more star power on defense with the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman published a new mock draft on Wednesday. He paired the Jets with Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese, making a bold claim about Reese in the process.

“I think this is the surest bet for future stardom in this draft,” Feldman wrote. “There’s a handful of other guys with really high ceilings; Reese not only has a sky-high ceiling but an extremely high floor, too. Point blank: Not even the Jets can screw this one up.”

Feldman cited multiple Big Ten coaches who raved about Reese as a prospect. Reese's positional versatility should make him irresistible to the Jets and head coach Aaron Glenn.

“They asked him to do a ton, and he’s elite at everything that they asked him to do,” one Big Ten offensive coach said. “He’s playing stack linebacker better than the guy who only plays stack linebacker, and then he goes to edge and rushes the passer better than the guys who only have to rush the passer. He’s setting the edge and is just as good as guys who are 40 pounds heavier than him. Then, he’s covering just as well as the nickel and Caleb Downs are covering.”

Reese is just 20 years old and only turns 21 just before the 2026 regular season. He still has time to improve his game during the early stages of his professional career.

“Man, he is super impressive,” a Big Ten offensive coordinator added. “They did so much different stuff defensively. He was so dangerous as a spy. He is really freaky. He’s different.”

Jets fans have to be excited about the concept of adding Reese as the centerpiece of their new-look defense.