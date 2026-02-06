To say the New York Jets' first season under Aaron Glenn didn't go as planned would be an understatement.

From their lack of wins, to their lack of interceptions, and their decision to trade away multiple franchise-caliber players to effectively go all-in on a rebuild, it makes sense that New York fans may not be too eager to see Gang Green take the field again this fall if for no other reason than to avoid the disappointment that comes with another season at the bottom of the AFC East.

And yet, in the opinion of defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, Glenn actually did a really good job with the Jets all things considered, as he inherited a “cancerous” situation that needed major adjustments in order to get back on track long-term.

“I think AG inherited a very cancerous, truculent group, top to bottom, and it almost wasn't, it's not individual people's fault. I was there for one season, it was a very difficult season, and I almost wanted to waver on some of my thoughts, my beliefs, and my optimism. And so I can't imagine being there for year after year after year after year and not seeing the results that you wanted, and it tainted people's,” Phillips said.

“It tainted people, because my coach is going to get fired, my teammate's going to get fired, I'm going to be a free agent, I might get fired, I've got to play for me, I've got to make sure that, my tape's hot, regardless of what the system is asking me to do or the scheme's telling me to do. And then young players come in and see, oh, that's my vet, and that's how they're acting, so I'm going to act like that too. And so it's a long chain of things, and it can't be fixed like that.”

So why does Phillips believe that Glenn can be that man who puts the Jets back in position to not just be competitive, but play for one another, instead of their individual stats? Well, because his mindset is very team-focused, and that has allowed the team to come together even if it didn't immediately result in wins.

“I think AG's mindset, of any coach I've been around, to deal what we had to deal with this season, to be as consistent as he was to us through that whole thing, was super cool to see,” Phillips said. “And I think that consistency, as well as making the jump from year one to year two as a head football coach, more of his people in the building, more of his thumbprint on the culture, I think we have to win more games.”