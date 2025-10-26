The New York Jets earn their first win of the season after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 39-38 in Week 8. After finally getting one in the win column, quarterback Justin Fields took the opportunity to dismiss recent comments from team owner Woody Johnson.

In the week leading up to Sunday's contest, Johnson, who is 78 years old, was critical of Fields. The longtime Jets owner claimed that it would be difficult for any team in the league to win games when you have a quarterback performing like Justin Fields has this season.

During the postgame interviews, the 26-year-old quarterback called Woody Johnson's comments “outside noise” that he and the team can't listen to, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Fields claimed that he belief from his teammates and coaching staff was something he was able to lean into to help overcome the challenges.

“That's outside noise at the end of the day,” said Fields about Johnson. “I get that he's the owner of the team, but that's outside noise. The biggest thing was my teammates believing in me and my coaches believing in me.”

Justin Fields had what was arguably his best performance of the 2025-26 campaign so far. He ended the contest with 244 passing yards and a touchdown. He also did not throw an interception to the Bengals.

Additionally, the offensive line play seemed to vastly improve in Week 8. The group did not allow a single sack on the day, which is an entirely different story than what we've seen from the Jets this season.