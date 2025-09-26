The New York Jets will be facing the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, and both teams are battling a few injuries. For the Jets, they were without Justin Fields in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he was in concussion protocol, but it looks like he's trending in the right direction to suit up this week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Jets QB Justin Fields (concussion) was a full participant in practice again today, keeping him on track to return Monday night at Miami, pending clearance by an independent neurologist,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Jets were close to beating the Buccaneers with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback after taking the lead late in the fourth quarter, but Baker Mayfield led his team down the field and set them up for a game-winning field goal. Taylor finished the game with 197 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Now, the Jets should be getting their starting quarterback on the field this week, and the hope is that they can get a win against a division rival. Both teams are coming into the game with no wins, so this will be a big game for whoeeever can come out with a victory.

Jets still confident despite 0-3 start

The Jets are still looking for their first win of the season, but have played well in two of the three games so far to get a win. Despite their record, head coach Aaron Glenn is still confident in what the team can do, but knows it will be a process for them to get where they want to be.

“This is not an instant coffee team. This is a team that’s going to keep stacking,” Glenn said via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “I like where we’re at, but I know we have a lot of work to do.

“These guys, they fought their a– off. The thing is, we didn't do anything different when it comes to mentality and what we were trying to do…I mean, there's just small, critical things that we got to get better, and we will do that. But today showed me a lot about who we were as a team and who we're going to be, also.”

If the Jets can continue to build on what they've been doing so far, they'll be able to get their first win sooner rather than later.