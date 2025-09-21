While the New York Jets had a field goal block return touchdown that put them in a good spot to upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Baker Mayfield and the offense would set up the game-winning kick to bring the team to 0-3. As there were positives for the Jets in the 29-27 loss, as there had been in previous games this season, head coach Aaron Glenn spoke about how the team is progressing.

The 0-3 record could be deceiving for fans, as when seeing that ratio, it could lead to thoughts of the team going backwards, but Glenn would argue with that notion. Glenn would say that New York is “not an instant coffee team,” meaning that it will take time for them to reach the standard they strive for.

“This is not an instant coffee team. This is a team that’s going to keep stacking,” Glenn said, according to Zack Rosenblatt. “I like where we’re at, but I know we have a lot of work to do.”

Still, Glenn expressed how he loved how each player on the team competed, despite being undermanned, like starting quarterback Justin Fields being unable to play.

“These guys, they fought their a** off,” Glenn said. “The thing is, we didn't do anything different when it comes to mentality and what we were trying to do…I mean, there's just small, critical things that we got to get better, and we will do that. But today showed me a lot about who we were as a team and who we're going to be, also.”

Jets' Aaron Glenn says there aren't any “moral victories”

As the Jets will receive outside noise, the team is doing its best to ignore it and focus on turning the season around, despite the season record deficit. Even with the tight loss to the Buccaneers, Glenn would emphasize how there aren't any “moral victories” with them.

“I'm gonna say this again. There's no such thing as moral victory when it comes to us, and we're not the same team,” Glenn said. “We're not the same team at all. And I'm looking forward to our next challenge, which will be against Miami.”

As Glenn said, New York's next game is against the Miami Dolphins on Monday, Sept. 29, as it remains to be seen if Fields comes back or it's once again Tyrod Taylor under center.