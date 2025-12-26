The New York Jets enter Week 17 with a 3-12 record and a tough AFC East game at home against the 12-3 New England Patriots. They are limping to the finish line, also, and the Jets just placed quarterback Justin Fields on season-ending IR. Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson has also been shut down for the rest of the year.

There isn't much to be excited about when the Jets face the Patriots in what could be an ugly blowout.

And, it isn't just Fields who is injured, but another handful of players will miss Sunday's game, according to the team's social media account.

Head coach Aaron Glenn had made the announcement on Friday.

“Coach Glenn announced the following players will be out for #NEvsNYJ:

✈️ Mason Taylor

✈️ Will McDonald

✈️ Jay Tufele

✈️ Kiko Mauigoa”

The loss of Taylor is a tough one for an already-depleted offense, and he has missed the past two games with a neck injury. Taylor has 44 catches, leading the team, and is second in yards with 369 along with one touchdown in 13 games, so he has been a focal part of the passing attack.

The Jets have lost three in a row since a win against the Atlanta Falcons at the end of November, and they are just 2-5 since the Week 9 bye.

Quarterback Brady Cook is getting the start again, despite an ugly performance in the 29-6 loss in Week 16 to the New Orleans Saints, although the Jets don't have many options at the QB position right now.

The Jets finish the regular season in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills.