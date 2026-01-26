The New York Jets had a disastrous 2025 season, the first under head coach Aaron Glenn. After a 0-7 start, they won just three games and have the second overall pick in the upcoming draft. But Glenn is making some changes, including potentially demoting Tanner Engstrand after one season as the Jets' offensive coordinator.

“Jets coach Aaron Glenn is considering adding a veteran offensive coach to his staff, and it is possible they could replace offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand as the play-caller, according to league sources. Nothing has been decided yet, but Glenn is exploring all options to improve his coaching staff after a disappointing 3-14 season in 2025, his first on the job,” Brian Costello of the New York Post reported.

The Jets fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after a Week 15 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Glenn was the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions before landing the Gang Green job, and the defense was abysmal throughout the season. Wilks is a veteran defensive assistant, but Glenn had to make changes after a disastrous season.

Engstrand was on the Lions staff under Ben Johnson, but he did not have the magic Johnson had in 2025. While it does make sense for the Jets to find a new playcaller, they are behind the 8-Ball in terms of interviewing offensive assistants. Many of the top candidates have already landed jobs or are close to finding their 2026 home.

The Jets have the second overall pick in April, but likely won't be taking a quarterback. With Fernando Mendoza the odds-on favorite to go number one to the Las Vegas Raiders, there won't be a quarterback left for New York to take. That makes their offensive coordinator job a tough sell for a proven assistant. Will Engstrand be back calling the plays after all? Or will Glenn find a new offensive coordinator?