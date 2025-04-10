For the first time in his career, Allen Lazard will begin 2025 without being listed on the same roster as Aaron Rodgers. Despite the latter parting ways with the New York Jets in the offseason, Lazard agreed to a contract restructure that will keep him with the team.

Lazard was on track to make $11.5 million in 2025 but agreed to a whopping $8.5 million pay cut, per Over The Cap. The veteran wideout is now guaranteed just $1.75 in annual salary, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Commonly known among fans as Rodgers' longtime teammate, Lazard has played with the future Hall of Famer for his entire career through seven years. The 2023 season is the only caveat, with Rodgers missing most of it after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1. Regardless, Lazard has yet to spend a season in the league without Rodgers as his teammate.

However, by locking himself into a deal with the Jets, Lazard will catch passes from another quarterback for just the second time in his career. Upon hiring new head coach Aaron Glenn, New York informed Rodgers they would not retain him as its signal-caller before signing Justin Fields in free agency to take over under center.

Lazard has two years remaining on the four-year contract he signed with New York in 2023. He is slated to suit up for the Jets for the next two seasons.

Allen Lazard, Aaron Rodgers' parallel careers with Packers, Jets

Ahead of his eighth professional season, Lazard is preparing for his third year with the Jets after spending his first five with the Green Bay Packers. He initially joined forces with Rodgers in 2018 when he entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Green Bay.

Despite his relatively unknown status, Lazard became known early in his career for being one of Rodgers' most trusted targets. Rodgers reportedly had an influence on the Packers signing Lazard from their practice squad. The two quickly developed an undeniable chemistry on the field, even with the Iowa State alum working behind much better pass-catchers on the depth chart.

When Rodgers ended his saga with the Packers with his trade to the Jets in 2023, he reunited with Lazard to keep their careers intertwined. Green Bay opting not to give the latter another contract supposedly upset Rodgers, adding to the tension that was already present.