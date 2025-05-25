The New York Jets got a lot better this offseason. New York made a great move by hiring Aaron Glenn as the next head coach of the Jets. Now former Steelers QB Justin Fields is set up to be the next starting quarterback of the Jets. One ESPN reporter believes the Jets could model Fields' game after Jalen Hurts in one important way.

ESPN's Rich Cimini noted that New York was one of 10 teams to support the Tush Push at last week's league meeting in Minneapolis.

Cimini used this as evidence that the Jets might run the Tush Push themselves in 2025 because they have Justin Fields at quarterback.

“It will be interesting to see if the Jets incorporate it into their playbook. Fields, one of the league's most dangerous running quarterbacks, has attempted 12 push sneaks in his career, converting 11 for first downs, per ESPN Research,” Cimini wrote. “Since 2021, only two quarterbacks have tried it more than Fields: Jalen Hurts (86-for-100) and Josh Allen (50-for-55).”

The strengths of the Jets personnel on offense do match the Eagles pretty cleanly. As a result, it would not be surprising to see Glenn deploy an offense that resembles Philadelphia's in 2025.

Ultimately, the Jets may lean heavily into quarterback runs if they see a future with Justin Fields at quarterback.

Louis Riddick explains why Jets will “seriously” improve under Aaron Glenn

Tush Push or not, the Jets should be a lot better under head coach Aaron Glenn.

ESPN's Louis Riddick is a big believer in this idea. He heaped praise on Glenn in a recent interview, arguing that Glenn's view of football is a perfect match for New York's personnel.

“This team should be seriously, seriously improved, and their identity should be staring you right in the face. It should be absolutely like a no-brainer here. And if Tanner Engstrom was to come out there and go, ‘Hey, look, you know what we're going to do? We're going to go three wides and we're going to spread it out and put you in the gun and make you read the field,' fire him, fire him,” Riddick declared.

Riddick clearly thinks that any deviation from what worked in Detroit would be a mistake by New York's coaching staff.

“This is, this is to me, one of the most easily constructed offenses in terms of philosophical approach of any team in the NFL,” Riddick concluded. “And this should be, hey, they know where their strengths are. We'll see what happens.”

It will be fascinating to see how much the Jets improve during their first season under Glenn's leadership.