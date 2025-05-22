May 22, 2025 at 11:59 AM ET

The New York Jets are beginning a new era under head coach Aaron Glenn. New York made a number of improvements this offseason, adding QB Justin Fields and drafted several talented rookies during the 2025 NFL Draft. Even so, the Jets could face some tough decisions before the start of the 2025 season.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell handed out superlatives to NFL teams in a recent article. Barnwell tabbed the Jets as the team “most likely to go on a late-summer spending spree.”

But Barnwell is not talking about adding veteran players ahead of training camp. Instead, he believes the Jets will begin extending players from the team's impressive 2022 draft class.

“The 2022 class became eligible for extensions this offseason, and while the franchise was focusing on rebuilding its post-Rodgers offense in March and April, the time has come to make decisions regarding the four players who were going to be the building blocks of the next great “Gang Green” team. None of them has taken a clean path to Year 4,” Barnwell wrote.

Those four players are cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, and running back Breece Hall.

Each player has a unique reason for why they did not live up to expectations during the 2024 season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Sauce Gardner struggled after the Jets fired Robert Saleh midway through the season. Meanwhile, Jermaine Johnson suffered an Achilles injury that ended his 2024 season in Week 2.

It would be a surprise if Glenn decided to part ways with either player.

Will the Jets decide to retain Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall ahead of the 2025 season?

New York's offensive players are a different story.

Garrett Wilson may need to prove his worth during the 2025 season itself before earning an extension. Thankfully, he reunited with his former Ohio State teammate in Justin Fields.

Breece Hall appears to be the player in most danger of not getting paid.

Hall's rookie season was plagued by a pair of important injuries. He made an impressive comeback in 2023, but failed to impress during the 2024 season.

“His 33.8% success rate over the past two seasons ranks second to last in the league among backs with 200 or more carries in that span, ahead of only Javonte Williams. He has also fumbled a league-high eight times over the past two seasons, including six in 2024,” Barnwell noted.

The Jets have Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis sitting behind Hall, which may make New York comfortable enough to let Hall walk away next spring.

It will be fascinating to see what happens during Aaron Glenn's first season with the Jets later this fall.