New New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn made a statement when the team chose to release veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Under this Jets regime, the roster was going to get younger. Glenn is hoping to pull off what every Jets coach since Rex Ryan in 2010 has failed to do – build a culture. And, it seems he believes younger players will allow him to mold this team in his own image.

Just last season, when Robert Saleh was still at the helm, the Jets entered the year as one of the league’s oldest teams. This year, they’re among the NFL’s youngest squads, per Pro Football Rumors on X.

Jets reunite ex-Ohio State teammates Justin Fields (26) and Garrett Wilson (24) in youth movement

The team decided to take a half measure at quarterback, signing Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract. After passing on passers in the 2025 NFL draft, the Jets appear confident in Fields as the starter for this season.

The 26-year-old Fields is entering his fifth year in the league. His predecessor is 41 and about to embark on his 21st NFL season, assuming he signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers or elsewhere at some point. With the change, the Jets got 15 years younger just at quarterback.

And it’s not only Rodgers. New York rostered 12 players 30 or older at the start of last season, per Pro Football Rumors. In 2025, the team only has five players in that age range. And one of them is Allen Lazard. So, that total could come down even further before the season opener.

The Jets moved on from Davante Adams (32), C.J. Mosley (32), Morgan Moses (33) and others to drastically drop their median age. With these changes, New York went from having the eighth-oldest team last year to the NFL’s fourth-youngest roster in 2025, via Pro Football Rumors.

Will this work? Well, probably not. Because it’s the Jets. But nothing else has worked either. The team has failed to reach the playoffs for 14 straight seasons, the longest drought in North American professional sports. They haven't had a winning season since 2015. So, at this point, it’s worth a shot.

New York also added two potentially pivotal players early in the 2025 draft, adding to the youth movement. Jets first-round pick Armand Membou signed his rookie contract and is expected to start at right tackle Week 1. In the second round, the team landed tight end Mason Taylor, who could contribute immediately as well.

The Jets are going to be younger this season. Whether they’ll be less dysfunctional is largely up to owner Woody Johnson.