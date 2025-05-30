Maybe the New York Jets will use Justin Fields in a pushy kind of way. And rumors are floating that some of his teammates could become richer this summer. But a “great” take by Fields will have Bears, Steelers fans raising their eyebrows.

Fields said he believes he has a high ceiling, according to apnews.com.

“I think I can be great, you know?” Fields said. “That’s been the goal for me my whole life, my whole career. Like I’ve said, I think the sky’s the limit for this team, for this offense. But we do have a long way to go.”

This would come as quite a shock to Bears fans. They witnessed Fields produce a record of 10-28 in three ugly seasons with the team. Fields went 4-2 with the Steelers in 2024, but couldn’t hold off aging Russell Wilson for the starting gig.

Jets QB Justin Fields has plenty to prove

Fields got good reviews from teammate Garrett Wilson, according to newyorkjets.com. That’s important because Fields will likely need to lean on Wilson this year.

“He's got a different way about him,” Wilson said. “He's more quiet when it comes to getting to know people. It's not going to be that first day, but when it does click, it's like, man, this dude's super cool.

“Very commanding in the huddle like, ‘Hey, we're messing up the turbo, we're messing up this, so let's get on that.' But you get it from a standpoint of you're not degrading anybody, not going (to) put it in a certain way. It's just another dude kickin' it with you, and that's the coolest thing about Justin.”

Left guard John Simpson also stood up for Fields.

“It's been great, man,” Simpson said. “Good dude. He's quiet, but he's one of those guys (who is) going to speak with his play. I'm excited to see him play, for sure.”

Meanwhile, Fields will be on the proving grounds like Jets’ first-year head coach Aaron Glenn. It’s an interesting combination of a defensive coach with a quarterback who hasn’t been able to prove himself. It’s difficult to see Glenn as a guy who could help a quarterback find a path from struggling to stardom. So it may be up to offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand or quarterback coach Charles London.

“I really like where he’s headed for us right now,” London said. “I think the arrow is pointed up.”