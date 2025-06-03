The New York Jets are hoping Justin Fields is the answer at quarterback. They also have high hopes for their new coach. And here are two hidden gems you need to know from their 2025 roster.

At the forefront is second-year running back Isaiah Davis. He saw sparing work in 2024,m carrying 30 times for 174 yards and a touchdown. But it’s possible his role could increase this season.

The Jets drafted the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder in the fifth round last year.

Jets RB Isaiah Davis getting fantasy notice

Any time a running back gets on the fantasy football radar, it can be a good sign. Opportunity is sometimes all players need to make an impact. And Davis could have more chances, according to fantasypros.com.

“I’ll grab Isaiah Davis late in as many startup drafts as possible,” Derek Brown wrote. “He may overtake Braelon Allen as the Jets’ RB2 in camp. If Breece Hall gets moved either before the season or during it, Davis could assume the starting job and not Allen. Davis had a 6.7% explosive run rate, a 20% missed tackle rate, and a whopping 3.10 yards after contact per attempt (per Fantasy Points Data).”

Davis got extra chances last season and relished the opportunities, according to newyorkjets.com.

“It's been a blessing,” Davis said. “It's been what I've worked for, looked forward to my whole life. I was told the opportunity was going to arise sometime. I didn't know when, but just kept working in practice so when the opportunity does arise, I can take advantage of it.”

But he said he knows he has to continue to work.

“This is definitely the most competitive running back room I've ever been a part of,” Davis said. “Every day practicing since the day I got here, the running back room always pushed each other, competed and that's something I haven't been a part of. It's a blessing because I find myself getting better and find my teammates getting better.”

WR Arian Smith might have a surprising role

It may come down to one simple thing for Smith: catching the football, according to espn.com. Smith dropped nine balls out of 76 targets last season, according to ESPN Research — an 11.8% drop rate, 12th highest in the FBS.

But Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said he thinks the issue is fixable. And Smith said he wants to tackle the issue head-on.

“I'm not the type of person that ever runs from stuff I did,” Smith said. “Whether I earned it, and whether it's my fault, I'm not the type of person that makes excuses on anything. So it definitely gives me motivation.

“I strive to be an all-around receiver. Speed is my strength, but I can be so much better than just speed, and that's what I want to be. Much better than speed.”

But the speed is definitely Smith’s most intriguing aspect. An AFC personnel executive said Smith has “real speed and acceleration — a vertical threat. (He) had the drops. That's where those guys usually go — a middle-round type.”

“Arian has some juice,” Glenn said.

Smith has been turning heads in camp, according to jetsxfactor.com.

“Some guys, people don’t even know they have returner capabilities,” Jets special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said. “We were fortunate enough to draft Arian (Smith) and he’s been able to flash some things, some very, very good things. I know people talk about his hands in the past, but he’s honestly shown us some great things here early on.”