May 30, 2025 at 10:35 AM ET

The New York Jets are entering a new era under head coach Aaron Glenn. New York is ready to rebuild the team from the ground up, just like Glenn helped Dan Campbell do in Detroit. One of Glenn's new coordinators shared a vision for the team during organized team activities this week.

Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand shared his vision for the team's new offense in a recent interview.

“Yeah, I think we just want to play fast,” he said on Thursday, via the Jets' official transcript. “We want to be physical; we want to be aggressive, we want to be explosive, and we want to be detailed. We want that to show up on tape each and every week. When somebody looks at our tape, we want those things to show up, and that's what we're going to shoot for.”

Jets coach Aaron Glenn, who was the Lions DC for four seasons, hired Engstrand in January.

Engstrand has limited experience as a playcaller at any level of football. He previously called plays at the University of San Diego, and briefly in the XFL under Pep Hamilton in 2019.

Engstrand was also an important assistant coach with the Detroit Lions under former OC Ben Johnson, who is now the Bears head coach.

Despite his limited experience, Engstrand is ready to thrive in New York.

“100%, absolutely ready,” Engstrand said. “I'm excited to be in it. I've been in a coordinator role before at multiple different places, obviously not in the NFL, but I think nine years or something like that, as a coordinator, and so I feel 100% confident. I'm excited for this opportunity.”

Jets OC Tanner Engstrand is a big believer in QB Justin Fields

Article Continues Below

The Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year contract worth $40 million during NFL free agency.

Engstrand believes that Fields is more than just a running quarterback, praising him as a talented player.

“He is just a talented individual on all facets,” Engstrand said. “He's obviously a physically talented player. Everybody talks about the running, well, the guy's got an arm, too, and he does a great job with that. And mentally, he's phenomenal. He's been absolutely phenomenal so far, and we expect more out of that, and it's just a lot of things that you can do with that type of player that is going to put stress on a defense and make that defensive coordinator stay up late at night as we get going into this thing.”

This will be Fields' second chance at a career revival after flaming out in Chicago.

It will be fascinating to see what New York's offense looks like later this fall.