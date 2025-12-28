The New England Patriots smoked the New York Jets, 42-10, on Sunday. They are now 13-3, while their division rivals rot in the basement at 3-13. Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore and Jets offensive tackle Armand Membou got into a scuffle on the field, which Barmore brought to the media afterwards.

“You all need to see the tape, what that o-lineman did, No. 70. You should all see what he did,” Barmore said, per Mark Daniels at Masslive.com. “The play was already over, blown whistle, I’m about to get up, no 70, I don’t know his name, he literally dove on my back. Like, he put his whole body weight (on me) doing some dirty stuff. So I got up and was about to (fight), and my coach came out and calmed me down.”

here’s why barmore was so pissed at the end of the half😭 pic.twitter.com/hUiNy4ZA6L — 🌋MayeIsKing✫ (@MayeIsKing) December 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The play happened at the end of the first half with the Jets down 35-3. Breece Hall ran up the gut, trying desperately to squeeze any points out of the half. As the camera follows Hall, the skirmish between Membou and Barmore begins with the Jets' tackle pushing the Patriots' defender back to the ground as the play ends.

As the game went to halftime, Mike Vrabel needed to calm Barmore down.

Christian Barmore and Mike Vrabel getting into a shouting match with each other on the way to the locker room pic.twitter.com/3TescYI9RC — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) December 28, 2025

By this point in the game, the Patriots had pretty much secured victory against the lowly Jets. The defense allowed only three points in the first half while Drake Maye led five touchdown drives on offense. Membou's frustration with a poor game and Barmore's frustration with the dirty hit caused the skirmish.

Membou has been one of the few bright spots on the Jets' roster this season. They took him in the first round back in April out of Missouri, and he has manned the right tackle position ever since. But his college quarterback, Brady Cook, has not played well since being pressed into action. Thus goes another season for the Jets down the tubes.