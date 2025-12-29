One day after disparaging his team's effort, New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is now trying to set the record straight.

On Monday, Glenn clarified his statement following the Jets' loss to the New England Patriots 42-10, per Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“Effort was not the issue with that game,” Glenn said. “I thought our guys played all the way to the very end. They did some things schematically that were challenging that we really have to take a look at.”

Additionally, Glenn added a closer. “Our guys did not quit,” he said.

After the Jets' loss, Glenn didn't mince any words through Rosenblatt.

“Highly, highly disappointed in the way that we came out … it’s not good,” Glenn said. “I always talk about how we come out and play with effort. Today was the only time I felt our effort wasn’t as good as it could be. I’m upset with the effort and I’m upset with us as coaches too.”

Afterwards, DE Jermaine Johnson II totally dismissed Glenn's comments.

“Man, I gotta go watch the tape. I'm not sure,” Johnson said, per Jets reporter Connor Hughes. “It's funny, we talked about commitment before the game. Regardless of the record and everything else. All of us signed to play here and we all committed this team regardless. That was all that was going through my mind.”

The Jets are now 3-13 and will conclude the regular season against the Buffalo Bills on Jan 4.

Aaron Glenn has a long history with the Jets .

Last January, Glenn was hired as the Jets' head coach. From 1994-2001, he was a cornerback for the organization, and during that time, he became a two-time Pro Bowler in 1997 and 1998.

Then, from 2012-2013, he became a scout before becoming the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions from 2021-2024.

He signed a deal that allows him to coach the Jets until the 2029 season.