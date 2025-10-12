Things just keep getting worse for the New York Jets. The Jets lost yet another game on Sunday, to the Denver Broncos. New York literally posted -10 yards passing in the game, en route to a 13-11 loss to Denver in London.

That performance is among the worst ever seen by a passing offense in the NFL.

“The -10 net pass yds is the worst in a game in Jets history and the worst by any team since the San Diego Chargers had -19 on Sept. 20, 1998 (against Chiefs) via ESPN Research,” ESPN's Rich Cimini posted to X, formerly Twitter.

New York is now 0-6 on the season. The Jets remain the only winless team in the NFL, and the Aaron Glenn tenure has quickly turned into a complete nightmare.

Following the game, Glenn stated the obvious when facing reporters.

“Our passing game was non-existent,” Glenn said, per the Associated Press.

Jets quarterback Justin Fields was sacked nine times in the game. New York is now 0-6 for the third time in franchise history, joining the 2020 and 1996 teams.

The Jets look lifeless right now

New York has struggled on defense the entire season. The Jets had chances to pick up a few victories, but couldn't get the stops where they needed them. Now, the squad looks completely helpless on offense as well.

The stats paint a very grim picture. Against the Broncos in Europe, New York posted just 82 total yards. The Jets offense gained just 1.4 yards per play. Despite those atrocious numbers, the Jets still had chances in the second half to win the football game.

Patience is running out for Jets fans, who are sick of seeing the team lose. New York hasn't had a winning season in a decade. It has been even longer than that since New York made the playoffs.

The Jets host the Carolina Panthers next Sunday, in their next attempt to finally get a victory.