The New York Jets are at a crossroads. While they're armed with eight picks in the upcoming NFL draft, the big question is if they'll take a quarterback in the first round after moving on from Aaron Rodgers.

The picture will be more clear soon, as teams can start negotiating with free agents on Monday before the new league year opens Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. If the Jets sign someone like Sam Darnold or Jameis Winston, they're less likely to trade up for Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

If they do the former, they'll have more flexibility to upgrade other areas in the draft. That's what happened in this five-round mock, via the PFF simulator.

Round 1, Pick 7: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

Warren took a while to break out for the Nittany Lions, but his 2024 campaign was worth the wait. The 6-foot-6-inch, 257-pounder recorded 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns along with 216 rushing yards and four scores on 26 carries as a redshirt senior. He won the John Mackey Award as a result, which recognizes the nation's top tight end. That's in addition to first-team All-American, Big Ten Tight End of the Year, and first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Warren's size and contested-catch ability would make him an ideal complement to Garrett Wilson in New York's offense, via NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

“It's just a matter of are the Jets comfortable with spending a high pick on the tight end?” he said. “Do they feel like one of these guys is that special? I believe Tyler Warren is that special of a player that he's worth considering at number seven overall. And he's a very similar player to T.J. Hockenson when he was coming out of Iowa, a guy that doesn't predicate himself on creating the ultimate separation, but he can win in so many contested situations.”

“And we saw it during his [Warren's] career last year at Penn State, the way he was able to just sky and tower over guys,” he continued. “I think he's an underrated athlete, especially after the catch. And the Jets have a huge need as far as a weapon outside of Garrett Wilson, they need that second target. And Tyler Warren would definitely bring that to the table.”

The Jets' old regime traded for Davante Adams to bolster the passing game in October, but the new brass cut him due to his scheduled cap charge of $38.3 million for 2025, which would've been a league-high for wide receivers. The move cleared $29.9 million in cap room, but they now need a reliable second target for whoever plays quarterback.

That could be Warren, who'd be more cost-effective than Adams. The Pennsylvania native also has more upside than veteran tight end Tyler Conklin, who hauled in 51 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Pick grade: A

Round 2, Pick 42: CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina

Gang Green is typically known as a defensive team, but they ranked just 19th with 23.8 points allowed per game last season. Adding cornerback depth should help, as Sauce Gardner is their only plus player at the position moving forward with D.J. Reed hitting free agency. Revel, who received second-team All-AAC honors in 2023 after notching 55 tackles, one sack, and one interception for the Pirates, is the “ideal Day 2 athletic alien to draft and develop” who profiles as a press-man coverage guy at the next level, via PFF.

However, the 6-foot-3-inch, 193-pounder may be slow to develop after tearing his ACL in September, and the NFL is a big skill jump from the AAC. It's ideal to find day-one contributors this high, but Revel likely would've been a first-rounder if it weren't for his injury. The North Carolina native had an athleticism score of 89 at the NFL Combine, which is just under the “elite” threshold, via NFL.com.

Pick grade: B+

Round 3, Pick 92 (via DET): DL Jordan Phillips, Maryland

The Jets double up on defensive, but this time at interior defensive line. Phillips profiles as more of a run-stopper than pass-rusher in the NFL, via PFF. The 6-foot-3-inch, 320-pounder notched 29 tackles as a sophomore for the Terrapins last season.

New York could use help defending the run, as it allowed the 16th-most yards on the ground in 2024. However, with Haason Reddick hitting free agency, the Jets sorely need defensive ends besides Will McDonald IV. Stopping the run is important, but rushing the passer is king on defense. However, this pick will make more sense if the team acquires a veteran edge rusher through free agency or trade.

Pick grade: C+

Round 4, Pick 109: S Jonas Sanker, Virginia

New York's safety room is barren, as Chuck Clark, Ashtyn Davis, and Jalen Mills are all hitting unrestricted free agency while Tony Adams is hitting restricted free agency. It won't find short-term replacements on Day 3 of the draft, but Sanker profiles as a “good backup with potential to be a starter,” via NFL.com's Lance Zierlien. The Virginia native was a three-year starter for the Cavaliers, totaling 98 tackles with two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one interception last season.

Pick grade: B+

Round 5, Pick 146: QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

Ewers was considered a top prospect going into the season, but inconsistent mechanics tanked his stock. However, the 6-foot-2-inch, 210-pounder still lit up the stat sheet with a 65.8 completion percentage for 3,472 yards along with 31 touchdowns against 12 interceptions last season. He can make any throw on the field, but his footwork and pocket presence aren't up to the NFL standard right now.

Still, Ewers is an ideal player for the Jets to stash behind a veteran, as he had the talent to succeed in a competitive SEC.

Pick grade: A

Round 5, Pick 158 (via PIT): CB O'Donnell Fortune, South Carolina

Unlike Revel, Fortune profiles as a Cover 3 off-zone corner due to his struggles in man, via PFF. Still, the outlet gave him a 90.2 coverage grade last season after allowing just a 58.5 percent completion percentage on passes thrown his way for the Gamecocks, along with three interceptions.

Pick grade: C

Draft grade: B+

This draft class isn't spotless, as it doesn't help the pass rush or offensive line. However, it still adds talent to premium positions of need. Warren would likely make an impact on day one, while Revel and Ewers are intriguing projects.