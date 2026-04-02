The Las Vegas Raiders secured a veteran quarterback for reasonable money. And there’s a chance Kirk Cousins could start over Fernando Mendoza in Week 1. First, the Raiders have to draft Mendoza. And they set a pre-draft meeting with the former Indiana star, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“Projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is scheduled to visit Tuesday in Las Vegas with the Raiders, who hold the No. 1 overall pick.”

Will QB Fernando Mendoza start early in the season for Raiders?

Even though Mendoza is the consensus No. 1 pick, it doesn’t guarantee immediate success, according to raiders.com.

Owner Mark Davis said he likes what new coach Klint Kubiak is doing, but …

“Well, I'm really impressed with the way John and Klint are working together, along with John (Spytek’s) staff and the coaching staff,” Davis said. “Having the first pick in the draft is exciting because we kind of control the draft – we get to make the decision on who we're gonna pick.

“But we've had that position before, and it didn't work out. So there's no magic bullet there. But it's a great opportunity to get a great player, whoever they decide to pick.”

Having Cousins around during his rookie season should help Mendoza. That seems to be a consensus, too.

Kubiak said he wants Mendoza to learn before he plays, according to NBC Sports.

“You’d rather him learn, learn before he gets in the game,” Kubiak said. “You don’t always get to pick. It doesn’t work out the exact way you want it to. But at the end of the day, you want to make sure you’re bringing in an individual, drafting a guy that’s mature enough to handle some adversity — whether it’s him starting the first game or him starting the first game Year 2.”