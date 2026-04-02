The Los Angeles Rams could emerge as a potential suitor for Myles Garrett, as speculation grows around the Cleveland Browns star’s future.

According to Mike Sando of The Athletic, recent developments involving both teams have fueled league-wide discussion about a possible connection. The Rams were among the most vocal organizations supporting a proposed rule change that would allow teams to trade draft picks further into the future, a move that could benefit aggressive roster-building strategies.

“While the Browns were the ones proposing a rules change allowing teams to trade draft choices further into the future, the Rams have been most outspoken in favor of the change.

Could that be because the Rams, desperate to win a championship in what could be Matthew Stafford’s final season, are interested in a certain Browns defensive lineman whose contract recently became easier to trade?”

Sando also cited league sentiment suggesting the situation in Cleveland may be shifting.

“The report of the option bonus date moving later for Myles Garrett makes me think Cleveland is planning on trading him,” an exec said.

Rams urgency, Browns uncertainty fuel Myles Garrett trade speculation

Garrett remains one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers and a cornerstone of Cleveland’s defense. However, questions surrounding the Browns’ long-term direction — particularly at quarterback — have prompted speculation about whether the organization could consider moving its top defensive asset.

The Rams, meanwhile, are viewed as a team operating with urgency. Los Angeles is coming off a 31–27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game, with Seattle going on to win Super Bowl LX. With quarterback Matthew Stafford nearing the later stages of his career and the franchise still chasing its first Super Bowl title since the 2021 season, the Rams have consistently prioritized short-term contention, often leveraging draft capital to acquire proven talent.

Cleveland has publicly maintained that Garrett is not available, but internal and external pressures could influence that stance. The Browns’ ongoing focus on resolving their quarterback situation has only intensified debate about roster priorities.

While no deal appears imminent, the combination of contractual flexibility, team needs and league-wide speculation has placed Garrett at the center of early offseason trade discussions.