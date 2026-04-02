The Miami Dolphins are facing growing criticism from league executives after a series of high-profile offseason moves involving Tua Tagovailoa, Malik Willis and Jaylen Waddle.

As Miami prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft later this month in Pittsburgh, The Athletic’s Mike Sando reported Thursday that multiple executives around the league have questioned the franchise’s direction following its recent roster decisions.

“Cutting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa less than two years after signing him to a $212.4 million extension signaled a rebuild that some think will have the Dolphins swimming in circles,” Sando wrote.

“To me, this is 2019 all over again,” one executive said.

The comparison referenced Miami’s previous rebuild, when the team signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick while developing a young roster, only to finish with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. That result left the Dolphins unable to select quarterback Joe Burrow, who went No. 1 overall, before ultimately drafting Tagovailoa.

Miami’s decision to release Tagovailoa this offseason has already produced immediate ripple effects. The 27-year-old quarterback quickly signed with the Atlanta Falcons, drawing further scrutiny surrounding the Dolphins’ handling of the position.

Executives also raised concerns about Miami’s decision to replace Tagovailoa with Willis rather than fully absorbing the financial consequences and committing to a long-term rebuild.

“They should not have signed Malik Willis,” one executive said. “They should have taken the full Tua cap charge in one season. They should have gone with Quinn Ewers and just played out the season.”

Tua Tagovailoa release, Malik Willis signing, Jaylen Waddle trade draw league skepticism

The Dolphins signed Willis to a three-year, $67.3 million contract as part of their offseason overhaul, betting on his development after a limited but efficient showing in 2025.

Additional skepticism centered on Miami’s trade of Waddle to the Denver Broncos. The Dolphins acquired first-, third- and fourth-round picks in the 2026 draft but also sent a fourth-round selection in the deal.

“You should know enough about Willis to know many of his throws were flareouts and simple stuff,” another executive said. “So, unless you plan on running an offense like that, what are you doing? And then I don’t think they got enough for (Jaylen) Waddle. They got the equivalent of the 25th pick in the draft. It should have been a lot more.”

The criticism extended beyond individual transactions to broader concerns about Miami’s roster construction and leadership structure.

“Give me another idea,” a third executive said. “They will have as many minimum-salary guys on their 53 as any team in the league. The problem there is that they have an absentee owner and some really empowered people in the front office, including the president. If you’re the GM, that’s a tough situation.”

With the draft approaching and a new era underway, the Dolphins’ strategy remains under intense scrutiny as the franchise attempts to reshape its roster and establish a clearer long-term direction.