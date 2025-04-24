The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, and numerous prospects have arrived at the league's coveted event. Prospects in attendance tend to show up dressed to the nines, and this year's group is no different. Former Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty made a fashion statement, as he wore Crocs on his feet instead of regular dress shoes.

Leading up to the start of the draft, the 21-year-old running back was pulled to the side for an interview where he showed off his viral Crocs. When asked about them, Jeanty made a comment about the message he's sending to teams across the NFL who may decide to pick him in the draft.

“Just trying to show you can be comfortable but still look fly as well.”

Ashton Jeanty is viewed as the No. 1-ranked running back in the 2025 NFL Draft class. The 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up played three seasons at Boise State. He emerged as a superstar in the 2023-24 season but went absolutely ballistic in the 2024-25 campaign. Jeanty finished his final season with the Broncos, recording 2,601 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns.

His 2,601 rushing yards are the second-most in a single season, only behind Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, who rushed for 2,628 in the 1988 season for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. For that reason, NFL teams have been drooling over the possibility of having Ashton Jeanty on their team.

The star running back is projected to be selected within the Top 10 picks of the draft. There's speculation that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to pull the trigger with the No. 6 overall pick. However, there's been some buzz that the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the mix with the No. 5 selection to take Ashton Jeanty.

Either way, expectations are high for Ashton Jeanty. His career is just about to begin, and at the very least, he looked great at the NFL Draft rocking Crocs on draft night.