Paul Tagliabue, who guided the National Football League through a period of remarkable growth and stability during his 17 years as NFL commissioner, passed away at the age of 84. The apparent cause of death was heart failure complicated by Parkinson’s disease, his family announced.

Tagliabue became the league’s fifth commissioner in 1989. He succeeded Pete Rozelle and served until 2006, when Roger Goodell took over. Under his leadership, the NFL expanded from 28 to 32 teams, adding the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, modern-day Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans. He also helped secure the construction or renovation of dozens of stadiums, negotiated record-breaking television deals, and introduced both free agency and the salary cap. All of this transformed the league’s competitive and financial landscape.

Paul Tagliabue left a lasting legacy with the NFL

Throughout his tenure, the NFL avoided labor stoppages. It was a testament to Tagliabue’s collaboration with players’ union leader Gene Upshaw. He credited their partnership and the influence of Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney for maintaining balance between ownership and players. The league’s revenues soared during this period, and its global profile reached unprecedented levels.

Tagliabue also provided steady leadership during national crises. In the wake of the September 11 attacks, he made the unprecedented decision to cancel NFL games that weekend. That move set an example for other professional leagues. After Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005, he ensured the Saints’ eventual return to the city. It was a decision praised for its impact on the community’s recovery.

Furthermore, his influence extended beyond the field. Tagliabue was instrumental in relocating the 1993 Super Bowl from Arizona when the state refused to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day and later served as chairman of Georgetown University’s board of directors from 2009 to 2015.

A native of Jersey City, New Jersey, Tagliabue played basketball at Georgetown before earning his law degree at New York University. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020 for his enduring contributions to the sport.

He is survived by his wife, Chandler, his son, Drew, and his daughter, Emily.