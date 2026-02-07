The New England Patriots received a significant defensive boost as linebacker Robert Spillane returned to practice on Thursday, providing much-needed stability ahead of the NFL Super Bowl LX. Spillane, who missed Wednesday's session due to an ankle injury, participated as a limited member, signaling a positive trend for his availability against a potent Seattle Seahawks offense.

While the Patriots are still monitoring the status of linebacker Harold Landry III and several offensive tackles, rookie quarterback Drake Maye appears fully healthy after logging a full practice despite a shoulder concern.

Maye's presence at 100% is vital for New England’s offensive game plan as they look to secure another Lombardi Trophy under Mike Vrabel's direction.

As part of their final roster adjustments for the championship game, Ian Rapoport reported on X that both teams have turned to their practice squads for veteran reinforcements.

For Super Bowl LX, the New England Patriots have elevated running back D’Ernest Johnson and defensive end Leonard Taylor III to the active roster.

On the opposite side, the Seattle Seahawks have elevated veteran running back Cam Akers, along with Velus Jones Jr., to bolster their depth.

These moves indicate a desire for both coaching staffs to have experienced hands available for the high-pressure situations that inevitably arise on the league’s biggest stage.

While New England sees defensive stars returning, Seattle is facing uncertainty regarding rookie cornerback Nick Emmanwori.

The standout nickelback suffered a low-ankle sprain late in Wednesday's practice and was unable to participate in any capacity on Thursday.

Although Emmanwori has expressed confidence in his ability to play, his absence from the field is a major concern for head coach Mike Macdonald's defensive scheme.

If Emmanwori cannot suit up, the Seahawks may be forced to adjust their heavy nickel packages or rely on depth players like Ty Okada to fill the void.

With both teams navigating these final health hurdles and roster elevations, the stage is set for a highly anticipated rematch in Santa Clara.