The Seattle Seahawks enter Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots as better than a field-goal favorite. Much of that has to do with the Seahawks' smothering defense. But one of the key cogs to that defense is in jeopardy of missing the big game.

Nick Emmanwori, the talented rookie cornerback, suffered an ankle injury at the end of practice on Wednesday. He left the field and did not return. Afterward, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald acknowledged that he suffered a low-ankle sprain.

On Thursday, Emmanwori was unable to take the practice field in any capacity. That does not bode well for his chances of suiting up, or just as important, making an impact vs. the Patriots.

The 2025 second-round pick out of South Carolina stated Wednesday evening that “I'll be good to go.”

Article Continues Below

Emmanwori is listed as the backup strong safety to Coby Bryant. However, Seattle played nickel with five defensive backs on the field as much as any team in the NFL this season. Emmanwori is Seattle's nickelback.

If he is unable to play, Macdonald will either have to alter his game plan defensively or give Ty Okada more playing time.

On the flip side, the Patriots actually got one of their key defenders back at practice on Thursday. Veteran linebacker Harold Landry III, who missed the AFC Championship due to an ankle injury, returned to practice on Thursday.

Both he and Emmanwori are listed as questionable for Super Bowl LX.